At the southern end of Sitalpati is the striking red Tansen Durbar, which has been nicely restored after being razed during one of the Maoist insurgency’s most violent battles. The original building was built for the provincial governor in 1927.

In more recent times the building served as district administration headquarters, which explains why the Maoists targeted it. It now includes a museum of local culture and history; they were just starting to populate the collection at time of research.