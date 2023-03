The main square in Tansen is dominated by (and named after) a curious octagonal pavilion, used for public functions in the days when Tansen was ruled by the governors of the Shah regime. Today it’s a popular meeting spot for locals to have a chat. At the northwest corner of the square, the small, two-tiered Bhimsen Mandir is sacred to the Newari god of trade and commerce. To the south lies the great gate Baggi (Mul) Dhoka.