Bardia National Park is the largest national park in the Terai, a beautiful, unspoiled wilderness of sal forest, grassland and alluvial washes cut by the many fingers of the Karnali River. Largely unpopulated, it is often described as what Chitwan National Park was like 30 years ago, before its commercial development. One can raft through the park for hours on end and not encounter another person.
Crocodile Breeding Centre & Rhino Centre
Bardia National Park
A small breeding centre for marsh mugger and gharial crocodiles, as well as turtles. An adjacent enclosure contains Shivaram, a rhino who was injured as a…
Bardia National Park
Located next to the fee office, this simple visitor centre consists of two large rooms with placards on the park's species.
Bardia National Park
Holds a few artefacts of Tharu life, including some interesting jewellery.
