Beside the ghats of the Bagmati River, southeast of the Pachali Bhairab Temple, is this interesting temple, easily recognisable by its three shikhara-style spires.
Tin Deval Temple
Kathmandu
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.93 MILES
The first stupa at Boudhanath was built sometime after AD 600, when the Tibetan king, Songtsen Gampo, converted to Buddhism. In terms of grace and purity…
1.75 MILES
The Swayambhunath Stupa is one of the crowning glories of Kathmandu Valley architecture. This perfectly proportioned monument rises through a whitewashed…
0.72 MILES
Kathmandu's royal palace, known as the Hanuman Dhoka, was originally founded during the Licchavi period (4th to 8th centuries AD), but the compound was…
1.72 MILES
This unique Buddhist monastery is just north of Durbar Sq. It was allegedly founded in the 12th century, and it has existed in its current form since 1409…
7.66 MILES
The magnificent Golden Gate is a visual highlight of Durbar Sq. Set into a bright red gatehouse surrounded by white palace walls, the fabulous golden…
0.92 MILES
The long, rectangular courtyard of the Itum Bahal is the largest bahal (Buddhist monastery courtyard) in the old town and remains a haven of tranquillity…
7.73 MILES
You should be able to see the sky-high rooftop of the Nyatapola Temple long before you reach Taumadhi Tole. With five storeys towering 30m above the…
1.5 MILES
The beautifully restored Swapna Bagaicha (Garden of Dreams) remains one of the most serene and beautiful enclaves in Kathmandu. It's two minutes' walk and…
Nearby Kathmandu attractions
1. Pachali Bhairab & the Southern Ghats
0.05 MILES
The northern banks of the Bagmati River south of the old town are home to several little-visited temples and shrines, as well as the worst urban poverty…
2. Lakshmi Mishwar Mahadev Temple
0.06 MILES
On the banks of the Bagmati River, near the Pachali Bhairab Temple is the Newari-style pagoda of the Lakshmi Mishwar Mahadev. It's only worth a visit if…
0.46 MILES
Reached through an innocuous entryway to the southwest of the ruined Jaisi Deval platform, this courtyard is named after Ram, an incarnation of Vishnu and…
0.47 MILES
The south of Kathmandu’s old city was the heart of the ancient city in the Licchavi period (4th to 8th centuries) and its major temple was the tall,…
5. Tripureshwar Mahadev Temple
0.54 MILES
The triple-roofed Tripureshwar Mahadev Temple long housed a museum of Nepali folk musical instruments but is currently undergoing post-earthquake…
0.6 MILES
Today, all that remains of this 62m-high tower which once loomed over the streets of southern Kathmandu is its fractured brick base. The tower collapsed…
0.6 MILES
The Newari deity Bhimsen is said to watch over traders and artisans, so it’s quite appropriate that the ground floor of this well-kept temple should be…
0.64 MILES
The Mughal-style Kalmochan Temple was built in 1873 but was destroyed in the 2015 earthquake.