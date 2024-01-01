Tin Deval Temple

Kathmandu

Beside the ghats of the Bagmati River, southeast of the Pachali Bhairab Temple, is this interesting temple, easily recognisable by its three shikhara-style spires.

Nearby Kathmandu attractions

