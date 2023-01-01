Directly north of the Taleju Temple is a 10th-century kneeling Garuda statue facing a small Vishnu temple. To the east, in a walled courtyard just past the long row of stalls, is the neglected Tana Deval Temple, with three carved doorways and multiple garishly painted struts that depict the multi-armed Ashta Matrikas (Mother Goddesses). It’s possible to enter the temple.

Crowded and fascinating Makhan Tole (makhan is the Nepali word for butter; tole means street) runs from here towards the busy marketplace of Indra Chowk; it was at one time the main street in Kathmandu and the start of the main caravan route to Tibet.