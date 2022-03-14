Run by local photographer Lhakpa Sonam, this private museum in Chhorkung has an intriguing collection of Sherpa cultural objects, as well as photos and…
Everest Region
As the main approach route to Mt Everest (Sagarmatha), the Solukhumbu region has an almost mystical status in the world of trekking. The two-week climb to Everest Base Camp is perhaps the world's most famous trek, and tens of thousands of trekkers tackle the route every year for grandstand views of the world's highest mountain and its even more dramatic neighbours, Lhotse and Nuptse.
Trekking in the Everest region is a challenge because of the altitude, but the infrastructure for trekking is highly developed and you rarely have to walk more than an hour to reach the next trekking lodge. On the plus side, this means high-altitude Mars bars and an unrivalled trekking camaraderie. On the flip side, viewpoints are crowded and lodges can fill up by mid-afternoon. If splendid isolation is more your thing, focus on the side valleys or stay in smaller lodges between the main stops.
See
Sherpa Culture Museum
Run by local photographer Lhakpa Sonam, this private museum in Chhorkung has an intriguing collection of Sherpa cultural objects, as well as photos and…
See
Sagarmatha National Park Visitor Centre
This park centre is worth a visit for its displays on Himalayan flora and fauna and the culture of the Khumbu Sherpas. From the flat area in front of the…
See
Sagarmatha National Park (Park Office)
Just above Monjo is the entrance checkpoint for the Sagarmatha National Park, where your TIMS card and national park receipt will be checked. If you did…
