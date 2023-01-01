Military Museum

Opposite the National Museum in an army compound, this will likely appeal only to fans of military history. Lined up on parade outside the museum are a two-person tank, Nepal’s first ever Rolls-Royce, gifted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1961, and a Skyvan transport plane.

The interior displays lead past endless paintings of death and mayhem depicting Nepali battles over the centuries, including several against British and Tibetans, as well as an armoury, including a fine bazooka and circular weapon rack. Look for the portrait of the intriguing 18th-century queen Rajendra Laxmi Devi Shah, who trained as a soldier and led her army on three campaigns.

The museum closes an hour earlier between November and March.