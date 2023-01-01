Nepal's decade-long civil war has been marked by a photo exhibition that brings the conflict poignantly to life. Based on the book A People War by Nepali Times editor Kunda Dixit, the exhibition is on display at the Peace Gallery inside the Rato Bangla School. It's possible the exhibition will find a new home, in which case contact the Bhaktapur Tourism Development Committee for updates.

The images include portraits of schoolchildren giving the Maoist red salute, of siblings who faced each other on either side of the front line and a teacher who continued to teach despite having his hands cut off by Maoists. It's everything photojournalism should be – nuanced, moving, surprising and never simplistic.

Enter the school, just behind Dhokaima Café, and ask for directions. The gallery is on the 4th floor of an administration building.