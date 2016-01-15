Welcome to Yangon
But in many ways Yangon, formerly known as Rangoon, has hardly changed at all. The city remains focused on Shwedagon Paya, an awe-inspiring golden Buddhist monument around which everything else revolves. Close to it are the parks and lakes that provide Yangonites with an escape from the surrounding chaos. Then there's downtown, its pavements one vast open-air market, which is home to some of the most impressive colonial architecture in all Southeast Asia.
Yangon by Circular Train: Life Along the Loop
Meet your guide and small group in front of the Asia Plaza Hotel and head to the Central Railway Station to catch the circular train, a rail network that serves the Yangon Metropolitan Area. The 28-mile (46-km) loop aboard the local commuter train connects several satellite towns and suburban areas via 39 stations and is one of the best ways to discover Yangon. Your half-day tour takes you beyond the city center to see a real cross-section of Yangon, observing the colorful urban lifestyle of the locals. The entire loop takes about three hours to complete, but you’ll hop off at Da Nyin Gone Station to visit a lively local market. Spend about 45 minutes wandering through the stalls, meeting vendors and witnessing authentic life in Yangon. You’ll learn about commodities that are basic necessities for life here, and perhaps grab a coffee or tea from one of the small shops. Re-board the train and continue downtown, where you’ll visit the largest Cathedral in Myanmar- St.Mary Cathedral. By the end of your small-group tour, you’ll have a deeper impression of Yangon, including its colonial and spiritual heritage, evident throughout the city and its suburbs.
Yangon City Sightseeing Tour
Your guide will pick you up at your hotel and lead your small group on a full-day sightseeing tour of the sprawling city, which includes a relatively small downtown area. Here, explore colonial buildings and the Yangon River where tree-lined streets stretch along several lakes. As you tour by air-conditioned vehicle, your guide offers commentary about the colonial architecture, religious buildings and parks, offering insight into the diverse population of Yangon, where world religions coexist in the former capital. Get to know the real Yangon, the largest city and major hub of Myanmar, home to some 3.5 to 5 million inhabitants.Stop in local teashops (own expense) along the way, and see the Sule Pagoda—a Burmese stupa located in the heart of downtown. Admire the harbor and one of the colorful local markets before heading to the Strand Hotel for a complimentary drink. You’ll visit Chauk Htat Gyi (reclining Buddha) just before lunch, enjoying typical dishes from tribes all over the country such as Kachin, Shan and Rakhine. Afterward, another local market will lead you to a small station where you’ll hop aboard the famous circular train for a 30- to 45-minute ride. Enjoy the slow pace of this antique railway, used by locals, monks and vendors who transport their goods. The train will bring your small group right behind Bogyoke Aung San Market at the heart of Yangon. You'll have time to explore the city's largest selection of Burmese handicrafts before your guide takes you back to your hotel.
Yangon by Night: Burmese Market Tour
Make your way to the meeting point in central Yangon to join your guide for your evening walking tour, which covers a little more than 1 mile (2 km) with plenty of stops for snacks, shopping and photo ops.Start by strolling down bustling Shwe Bontha Street, where people sell secondhand goods such as electronics, gold jewelry, eyeglasses, books, clothing and more. Enjoy a moment of respite from the market as you check out a Buddhist temple and a Hindu temple on the way to Chinatown, and then stop for a refreshing drink — perhaps green tea at a local tea shop or fresh sugarcane juice from a roadside stall. Nearby, enjoy great photo ops at a temple decorated with mythological scenes, and then continue cruising through narrow alleys full of boutiques and antique shops; if anything catches your eye, your guide can help you to bargain like a local. Next up, hit a roadside market on 19th Street where stalls are piled with fruit, vegetables, fresh seafood and local delicacies. Vendors work their magic cooking tasty nibbles on charcoal grills, resulting in all sorts of meats, veggies and marinades to sample. This is the hub of Yangon’s street food scene, with lots of outdoor seating and locals eating dinner. Your guide will choose some favorite snacks and beer to share with you as you wind down your walking tour and hear about Myanmar’s food culture. You'll end on 19th Street, where you can remain on your own, if you wish.
Tradition and Culture Small Group Tour in Yagon
Meet your English speaking guide, jump in our van and head to Chaukhtetkyi Pagoda, home to a reclining Buddha that's one of the most honoured in the country and one of the largest in all of Myanmar.After a short visit inside the museum, continue your tour with a walk through a local residential area until you reach Kandawgyi Park, which offers views of Shwedagon Pagoda across Kandawgyi Lake. Along the way, your guide will share local stories and anecdotes, as well as answer any questions your small group poses about local life in Yangon. Then stop at a teahouse for a tea break and some people watching before heading to Shwedagon Pagoda. Inside the eastern entrance to the pagoda, your guide will point out a very different type of local market, which demonstrates how significant Buddhism is in the daily life of Myanmar. After exploring the market a bit, you’ll climb a long, stair-filled corridor up to the pagoda platform, accompanied by your guide’s explanation of the locals’ unique Buddhist beliefs. The magnificent golden dome of Shwedagon Pagoda rises an impressive 322 feet (98 meters) from its base and is said to have been covered with tons of pure gold, along with numerous precious stones such as jade, rubies, sapphires and diamonds. Humbling in its beauty, the golden dome is one of the city’s most iconic sites. Observe locals and monks offering their devotions as the sun sets across the golden pagoda.After sufficient time exploring the famous site, hop back in your minivan and head back to the meeting point, an approximate 30-minute drive away. You are welcome to remain at Shwedagon Pagoda, but you will be responsible for your own transportation back to the city center.
Private: Legendary Golden Rock Pagoda Trip from Yangon
Our driver and guide will pick you up from your hotel around 6am in Yangon downtown and head to Kyaiktiyo Pagoda -The Golden Rock located in Kyaikhto Township and it will take approximately 3.5 hours by car drive through towns and some pay roads. When we arrive at the bottom of the mountain, we will transfer to an open trucks which will take about 45 minutes up to the hill. Pilgrims come here from far and wide to worship and add gold leaf to the rock, which seems to defy gravity by delicately balancing on the edge of the 1100 metre high mountain. Enjoy the panoramic 360 degree views of the surrounding Mon State Mountains from the summit and take some wonderful photos. Please note that proper dress is requires, no knees or shoulders showing. You can cross over a small bridge and stick the gold leaves on the Golden Rock, but only male is allowed. Female are not allowed to participate in this form of veneration.Visitors can go for an hour trekking to crow mouth, Kyee Kan Mouth along the natural road. If you could throw a coin into the mouth you will be granted a wish. Many local shops selling religious paraphernalia and one can also find many eateries and gift shops. In the afternoon, you will head back to the ground of the mountain and passing by Wor, Bago, Hlegu, Phaya Gyi and Phaya Lay Townships located on the roadside. We will stop at a local restaurant for a tea or coffee before head back to Yangon. Our driver will transfer you back to your hotel safely after an amazing trip to Kyaiktiyo Pagoda.
Private Yangon City Guided Tour with Lunch
Get picked up from your hotel lobby in Yangon at around 8am by your driver and enter in a private transfer to explore with a small-group the best site of the former capital city of Myanmar. Stop at Sule Pagoda, located in the heart of downtown Yangon, occupying the center of the city and an important space in contemporary Burmese politics, ideology, and geography. See the Independence monument situated in Mahabandoola Park, named after General Maha Bandula who fought against the British in the First Anglo-Burmese War.Get to see the Chaukhtatgyi Buddha Temple with its reclining Buddha. The Buddha image is 66 meters (217 ft) long, the crown is encrusted with colorful precious stones and it is one of the largest in Burma. Take a photo of Karaweik Hall, placed on the eastern shore of Kandawgyi Lake. Proceed to Bogyoke Market, or better known as Scott’s Market (closed on Mondays and public holidays), with its largest selection of handicrafts in Myanmar, the market is a great place to discover a bargain and have fun haggling with the local traders. Enjoy at a local restaurant your Lunch. Heading to the Nacional Museum of Myanmar (closed on Mondays and public holidays) with its Burmese art, history, and culture. See miniature models of the eight kinds of thrones of ancient Burmese kings and the magnificent Royal Lion Throne of the last Burmese monarch, the Royal Regalia, beautifully ornamented objects used in royal ceremonies of ancient kings from different periods. Get impressed by the magical Shwedagon Pagoda, with a hight of almost 99 meters (326ft), it is considered one of the wonders of the religious world. According to legend, the Shwedagon Pagoda was constructed more than 2600 years ago, which would make it the oldest Buddhist stupa in the world.This magnificent building is covered with hundreds of gold plates and the top of the Stupa is encrusted with 4531 diamonds. After this full-day through the former capital of Myanmar, your guide and driver will transfer you back to your hotel where you will arrive at your hotel at around 5pm.