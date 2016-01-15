Private Yangon City Guided Tour with Lunch

Get picked up from your hotel lobby in Yangon at around 8am by your driver and enter in a private transfer to explore with a small-group the best site of the former capital city of Myanmar. Stop at Sule Pagoda, located in the heart of downtown Yangon, occupying the center of the city and an important space in contemporary Burmese politics, ideology, and geography. See the Independence monument situated in Mahabandoola Park, named after General Maha Bandula who fought against the British in the First Anglo-Burmese War.Get to see the Chaukhtatgyi Buddha Temple with its reclining Buddha. The Buddha image is 66 meters (217 ft) long, the crown is encrusted with colorful precious stones and it is one of the largest in Burma. Take a photo of Karaweik Hall, placed on the eastern shore of Kandawgyi Lake. Proceed to Bogyoke Market, or better known as Scott’s Market (closed on Mondays and public holidays), with its largest selection of handicrafts in Myanmar, the market is a great place to discover a bargain and have fun haggling with the local traders. Enjoy at a local restaurant your Lunch. Heading to the Nacional Museum of Myanmar (closed on Mondays and public holidays) with its Burmese art, history, and culture. See miniature models of the eight kinds of thrones of ancient Burmese kings and the magnificent Royal Lion Throne of the last Burmese monarch, the Royal Regalia, beautifully ornamented objects used in royal ceremonies of ancient kings from different periods. Get impressed by the magical Shwedagon Pagoda, with a hight of almost 99 meters (326ft), it is considered one of the wonders of the religious world. According to legend, the Shwedagon Pagoda was constructed more than 2600 years ago, which would make it the oldest Buddhist stupa in the world.This magnificent building is covered with hundreds of gold plates and the top of the Stupa is encrusted with 4531 diamonds. After this full-day through the former capital of Myanmar, your guide and driver will transfer you back to your hotel where you will arrive at your hotel at around 5pm.