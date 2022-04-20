A mile west of Thandwe's market, Nandaw Paya was supposedly erected in AD 761 by King Minbra to enshrine a rib fragment of the Buddha. The long shrine…
Ngapali Beach
With its pristine, palm-tree-fringed white sand, the clear waters of the Bay of Bengal, and a host of sophisticated accommodation, Ngapali (ငပလီကမ္းေျခ) – supposedly named years ago by a homesick Italian reminiscing about Napoli – has a justified reputation as Myanmar's premier beach getaway.
But for all the swish resorts, Ngapali maintains a laid-back fishing village vibe, as evidenced by the small boats that head out nightly to catch the bounty that is served up to visitors just hours later. The locals remain smiley, and despite the increasing number of hotels, the 15 miles of coast here means there's still a lot of space on the beach.
Peak season is from November to March. Even then, Ngapali is an early-to-bed place rather than a rip-roaring beach-party destination. During the rainy season (May to October), things are almost comatose, with many hotels closing for renovations or just opening a few rooms.
A mile west of Thandwe's market, Nandaw Paya was supposedly erected in AD 761 by King Minbra to enshrine a rib fragment of the Buddha. The long shrine…
Andaw Paya is the lowest stupa overlooking Thandwe, but has revealing glimpses of the river as it forks east through the nearby hills. It claims to house…
Thandwe's market, in the centre of town, spills out of the dilapidated former colonial-era prison. You can find all manner of clothes, cosmetics,…
Sandaw Paya, just east of Thandwe and right across a small river about half a mile from the market, was allegedly built in AD 784 by Rakhaing King…
