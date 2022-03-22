Located at Aythaya, 3 miles west of Taunggyi, this vineyard – the country's first – sits at an elevation of 4290ft on well-watered, limestone-rich soils,…
Taunggyi
Perched on top of a mountain, Taunggyi (တာင္ႀကီး) is the capital of Shan State and by far the biggest city in eastern Myanmar. A multicultural town with a majority Shan population and significant Chinese, Muslim and Christian communities, Taunggyi is principally a trading post. Its markets are piled high with Chinese and Thai goods trucked in via the border crossings at Mong La and Tachileik, and destined to be sold on wholesale to markets in Yangon and Mandalay.
Explore Taunggyi
- MMyanmar Vineyard
Located at Aythaya, 3 miles west of Taunggyi, this vineyard – the country's first – sits at an elevation of 4290ft on well-watered, limestone-rich soils,…
- SShwe Phone Pye Paya
This ridge-top temple to the south of town has dizzying views over Taunggyi and Inle Lake; a return trip by taxi here will cost about K10,000.
- SShan State Cultural Museum & Library
In addition to the usual displays of local ethnic-group outfits, you’ll also find a handful of exhibits of weapons, musical instruments and jewellery…
- SSt George Anglican Church
Smaller than its Catholic counterpart and in need of some repairs, this is the main church for Taunggyi's Anglican community. The church is locked outside…
- SSt Joseph's Cathedral
The principal place of worship for Taunggyi's Roman Catholics. The church dates back to 1873, but was rebuilt in 1951. The cathedral is closed outside of…
- SSulamuni Paya
On the southern outskirts of town, this huge white temple complex has a gilded corncob stupa that pays tribute to the Ananda Pahto in Bagan.
- MMin Kyaung
A Buddhist temple that features gaudy statuary and a pagoda styled after the Mahabodhi temple at Bodhgaya in India.
- MMarket
Taunggyi's main market is the busiest place in town from the early morning to the mid-afternoon.
- YYat Taw Mu Pagoda
This Buddhist temple in the southwest of Taunggyi is dominated by a 60ft-high standing Buddha.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Taunggyi.
See
