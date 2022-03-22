Getty Images/iStockphoto

Taunggyi

Perched on top of a mountain, Taunggyi (တာင္ႀကီး) is the capital of Shan State and by far the biggest city in eastern Myanmar. A multicultural town with a majority Shan population and significant Chinese, Muslim and Christian communities, Taunggyi is principally a trading post. Its markets are piled high with Chinese and Thai goods trucked in via the border crossings at Mong La and Tachileik, and destined to be sold on wholesale to markets in Yangon and Mandalay.

Explore Taunggyi

  • M

    Myanmar Vineyard

    Located at Aythaya, 3 miles west of Taunggyi, this vineyard – the country's first – sits at an elevation of 4290ft on well-watered, limestone-rich soils,…

  • S

    Shwe Phone Pye Paya

    This ridge-top temple to the south of town has dizzying views over Taunggyi and Inle Lake; a return trip by taxi here will cost about K10,000.

  • S

    Shan State Cultural Museum & Library

    In addition to the usual displays of local ethnic-group outfits, you’ll also find a handful of exhibits of weapons, musical instruments and jewellery…

  • S

    St George Anglican Church

    Smaller than its Catholic counterpart and in need of some repairs, this is the main church for Taunggyi's Anglican community. The church is locked outside…

  • S

    St Joseph's Cathedral

    The principal place of worship for Taunggyi's Roman Catholics. The church dates back to 1873, but was rebuilt in 1951. The cathedral is closed outside of…

  • S

    Sulamuni Paya

    On the southern outskirts of town, this huge white temple complex has a gilded corncob stupa that pays tribute to the Ananda Pahto in Bagan.

  • M

    Min Kyaung

    A Buddhist temple that features gaudy statuary and a pagoda styled after the Mahabodhi temple at Bodhgaya in India.

  • M

    Market

    Taunggyi's main market is the busiest place in town from the early morning to the mid-afternoon.

  • Y

    Yat Taw Mu Pagoda

    This Buddhist temple in the southwest of Taunggyi is dominated by a 60ft-high standing Buddha.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Taunggyi.

  • See

    Myanmar Vineyard

    Located at Aythaya, 3 miles west of Taunggyi, this vineyard – the country's first – sits at an elevation of 4290ft on well-watered, limestone-rich soils,…

  • See

    Shwe Phone Pye Paya

    This ridge-top temple to the south of town has dizzying views over Taunggyi and Inle Lake; a return trip by taxi here will cost about K10,000.

  • See

    Shan State Cultural Museum & Library

    In addition to the usual displays of local ethnic-group outfits, you’ll also find a handful of exhibits of weapons, musical instruments and jewellery…

  • See

    St George Anglican Church

    Smaller than its Catholic counterpart and in need of some repairs, this is the main church for Taunggyi's Anglican community. The church is locked outside…

  • See

    St Joseph's Cathedral

    The principal place of worship for Taunggyi's Roman Catholics. The church dates back to 1873, but was rebuilt in 1951. The cathedral is closed outside of…

  • See

    Sulamuni Paya

    On the southern outskirts of town, this huge white temple complex has a gilded corncob stupa that pays tribute to the Ananda Pahto in Bagan.

  • See

    Min Kyaung

    A Buddhist temple that features gaudy statuary and a pagoda styled after the Mahabodhi temple at Bodhgaya in India.

  • See

    Market

    Taunggyi's main market is the busiest place in town from the early morning to the mid-afternoon.

  • See

    Yat Taw Mu Pagoda

    This Buddhist temple in the southwest of Taunggyi is dominated by a 60ft-high standing Buddha.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Taunggyi

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.