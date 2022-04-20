A crest of green hills studded with white and gold pagodas marks the "skyline" of Saigang (စစ္ကိုင္း), a religious pilgrimage center that resembles Bagan with elevation. This pretty, friendly town is a major monastic center and a somewhat serene escape from Mandalay's constant hum. No individual pagoda stands out as a particular must-see, but taken together the whole scene is enthralling. A highlight is walking the sometimes steep covered stairways that lead past monasteries and nunneries to viewpoints from which you can survey the river and an undulating landscape of emerald hills and stupas.