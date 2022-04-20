This ‘early offering shrine’ is the most important of the temples on Sagaing Hill’s southern crown and the first you’ll come to on climbing the One Lion…
Sagaing
A crest of green hills studded with white and gold pagodas marks the "skyline" of Saigang (စစ္ကိုင္း), a religious pilgrimage center that resembles Bagan with elevation. This pretty, friendly town is a major monastic center and a somewhat serene escape from Mandalay's constant hum. No individual pagoda stands out as a particular must-see, but taken together the whole scene is enthralling. A highlight is walking the sometimes steep covered stairways that lead past monasteries and nunneries to viewpoints from which you can survey the river and an undulating landscape of emerald hills and stupas.
Explore Sagaing
- SSoon U Pon Nya Shin Paya
This ‘early offering shrine’ is the most important of the temples on Sagaing Hill’s southern crown and the first you’ll come to on climbing the One Lion…
- TTilawkaguru
At the foot of the great temple-studded hills of Sagaing, you’ll find this little-visited cave monastery. Supposedly built around the 1670s, Tilawkaguru…
- KKaunghmudaw Paya
Five miles northwest of central Sagaing, Kaunghmudaw Paya is a vast gilded pudding of a stupa rising 150ft high. It was built in 1636 to commemorate Inwa…
- SSitagu Buddhist Academy
Set up in 1994 to educate the brightest young monks, this academy is a major intellectual centre for Theravada Buddhism. The centrepiece is a Sanchi-style…
- SShwe-kyet-kya
One of the best places from which to appreciate Sagaing is from across the river at this little bluff with a cascade of small stupas. It’s part of a pair,…
- UU Min Thonze Caves
Around a 10-minute walk south of Soon U Pon Nya Shin, U Min Thonze Caves (literally '30 Caves') is a temple complex famed for its crescent-shaped…
- SShin Pin Nan Kain
Shin Pin Nan Kain's brass-clad stupa sits on a hilltop that's lower than Sagaing Hill, but has even better panoramas.
- AAva Bridge
Linking Sagaing and Amarapura are two parallel bridges, each with multiple metal-framed spans. The 16-span 1934 Ava Bridge was partly demolished in 1942…
- HHtuparyon Paya
This gigantic stupa, originally built in 1444, is unusual for having three circular storeys each incorporating arched niches. Across the street, a garden…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Sagaing.
See
Soon U Pon Nya Shin Paya
This ‘early offering shrine’ is the most important of the temples on Sagaing Hill’s southern crown and the first you’ll come to on climbing the One Lion…
See
Tilawkaguru
At the foot of the great temple-studded hills of Sagaing, you’ll find this little-visited cave monastery. Supposedly built around the 1670s, Tilawkaguru…
See
Kaunghmudaw Paya
Five miles northwest of central Sagaing, Kaunghmudaw Paya is a vast gilded pudding of a stupa rising 150ft high. It was built in 1636 to commemorate Inwa…
See
Sitagu Buddhist Academy
Set up in 1994 to educate the brightest young monks, this academy is a major intellectual centre for Theravada Buddhism. The centrepiece is a Sanchi-style…
See
Shwe-kyet-kya
One of the best places from which to appreciate Sagaing is from across the river at this little bluff with a cascade of small stupas. It’s part of a pair,…
See
U Min Thonze Caves
Around a 10-minute walk south of Soon U Pon Nya Shin, U Min Thonze Caves (literally '30 Caves') is a temple complex famed for its crescent-shaped…
See
Shin Pin Nan Kain
Shin Pin Nan Kain's brass-clad stupa sits on a hilltop that's lower than Sagaing Hill, but has even better panoramas.
See
Ava Bridge
Linking Sagaing and Amarapura are two parallel bridges, each with multiple metal-framed spans. The 16-span 1934 Ava Bridge was partly demolished in 1942…
See
Htuparyon Paya
This gigantic stupa, originally built in 1444, is unusual for having three circular storeys each incorporating arched niches. Across the street, a garden…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Sagaing
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.