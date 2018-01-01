Welcome to Pyin Oo Lwin
More recently, Pyin Oo Lwin has become famous for its fruit, jams and fruit wines. With the rise of the Myanmar version of the nouveau riche, Pyin Oo Lwin is once again a popular weekend and hot-season getaway, so get here sharpish to experience what’s left of the old charm and calm.
Top experiences in Pyin Oo Lwin
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Pyin Oo Lwin activities
Private Full-Day Trip to Maymyo from Mandalay
Early morning pick up from your hotel in Mandalay by your private guide and driver for a scenic 2 hour drive (80 kilometers) to the former British hill station of Pyin Oo Lwin.Upon arrival, visitors will immediately be charmed by this delightful small town of colonial-style buildings, markets, and a botanical garden. Feel the historical atmosphere by traveling through town in a traditional, yet colorful horse-drawn carriage. With your camera in your hand, there will be plenty of photo moments passing by.After lunch at simple local restaurant, venture out to visit the Peik Khyin Myaung Caves, almost as old as the land itself. The cave itself is a long network that is filled with small temples and Buddha images. Proceed afterwards to the Pwe Kyauk Falls, a favorite picnic spot for local residents before we head back to Mandalay. The scenery around this favorite past-time spot for those living in and around Pyin Oo Lwin is simply amazing.Arrival back in Mandalay will be around 6pm after a full day of exploration.
Full-Day Pyin Oo Lwin Private Tour from Mandalay
The Tour: Pyin Oo Lwin Day TripAt about 8:30am you will be met at your hotel by your guide and transported through the Shan mountains to the town of Pyin Oo Lwin. This colonial hill station is located about an hour and a half from Mandalay and it is here that the British ruling classes went to escape the Mandalay heat during the hot season. Formerly known as Maymo, after Colonel May, stationed there in 1887 ,it retains its charm and history with many colonial buildings still standing all around the city. Although none of them may be singularly remarkable the sum of them is just wonderful, transporting you back to a bygone age. You will visit the immaculately kept National Kandawgyi Botanical Gardens, first established in 1915 as the Maymyo Botanical Gardens by Alex Roger, a Forest Officer and originally modelled after Kew Gardens , England with the help of an amateur gardener called Lady Cuffe, this is now a 177 hectare site , with numerous species of indigenous and foreign plants. Peik Chin Myaung cave, one of the most extensive Buddhist cave complexes, taking about 15 minutes to walk through, no shorts or footwear permitted. From here you will trek down to hidden waterfalls and may enjoy a refreshing swim in the lagoons. During the day you will enjoy a traditional local lunch at a time convenient to you. Then, transfer back to Mandalay you will arrive at your hotel.
Gokteik Viaduct Full-Day Private Tour from Mandalay
The Tour: Gokteik ViaductIt’s an early start this morning as you will be met in your hotel at 6:30 am, and transported to the Pyin Oo Lwin Train Station where you will board one of the world’s greatest train rides with your guide. This tour is a great way to transfer from Pyin Oo Lwin to Hsipaw, or for a day sightseeing from Pyin Oo Lwin. The train line from Pyin Oo Lwin to Hsipaw passes through the hills of Shan state, over cascading rivers, and along the famous Gokteik Viaduct. The rail line was constructed as a way for the British Empire to expand their influence in the region and the construction project was overseen by Sir Arthur Rendel an engineer for the Burma Railroad Company. The bridge was constructed in 1899 and completed in 1900 by Pennsylvania and Maryland Bridge Construction, at the time it considered a world masterpiece. It was the highest bridge in Myanmar at the time it was finished and the largest railway trestle in the world. The rail journey takes about 4 hours and after disembarkation you will enjoy a traditional local lunch, before being taken by train to Pyin Oo Lwin and then by car back to Mandalay.
Private Mandalay Excursion to Maymyo
Today your tour starts at you appointed hotel in Mandalay, drive on a scenic road (80 km from Mandalay and take us 2 hours) to the former British hill station of Pyin Oo Lwin (Maymyo), a delightful small town of colonial-style buildings, markets, and a botanical garden. Feel the historical atmosphere by traveling through town in a traditional horse-drawn carriage.Visit the local market and the botanical garden. After lunch at a local restaurant, then venture out to visit the Peik Khyin Myaung Caves, caves almost as old as the land itself and proceed to Pwe Kyauk Falls, a favorite picnic spot for local people before returning to Mandalay. Today your lunch is included.
11-day Private Myanmar Adventure Tour: Most popular 6 destinations
Day 1: YANGON ARRIVAL - Our driver and professional guide will welcome you at the airport and transfer to hotel. Excursion to start the day with a visit to one of the world's most spectacular monuments, the Shwedagon Pagoda.Day 2: YANGON - BAGAN - Enjoy a scenic journey to Bagan and transfer to hotel. Day 3: BAGAN FULL-DAY TOUR - Stroll through the marketplace of Nyaung U, and get a glimpse into the lifestyle of Burmese people. Visit to Shwezigon, Annada, Thatbinnyu, Damayangyi, lacquer ware home Industry. Enjoy sunset around the temples. Day 4: BAGAN - MANDALAY - Enjoy a scenic journey to Mandalay. Visit to the Maha Muni pagoda. Visit to Mandalay Hill, Golden Palace Monastery, Kuthodaw pagoda. Enjoy sunset at the magnificent teak bridge of U Bein. Day 5: AMARAPURA - AVA- SAGAING TOUR - Start with a visit to Amarpura, Maha Ghandayon. Cross the Ayeyarwaddy River and head to Sagaing Hill. End the day with a visit to Ava. Board a horse carriage and ride to the wooden Bagaya Monastery. Day 6: MANDALAY - PYIN OO LWIN - Take a very beautiful scenic drive of around 2 hours to Pyin Oo Lwin. Visit the Peik Khyin Myaung Caves and proceed to Pwe Kyauk Water Falls.Day 7: PYIN OO LWIN - KALAW - Enjoy a scenic journey to an interesting drive up into the hills and across the Shan Plateau, through mountain fields to Kalaw.Day 8: KALAW - PINTAYA - INLE - Visit to Pindaya’s limestone cave with its maze of chambers displaying more than 8,000 Buddha statues and local handicraft workshops. Continue to Inle lake, famous for its unique leg-rowers. Day 9: INLE LAKE FULL-DAY TOUR - Enjoy a boat trip on the lake and observe the beautiful floating market and floating gardens. Visit the rural market and observe locals and several minority groups wearing traditional costumes trading farm produce which makes it a jolly experience. Visit to Indein pagoda complex, very impressive ruins of hundreds of ancient pagodas.Day 10: INLE LAKE - YANGON - After breakfast at the hotel, return back to Yangon and transfer to hotel. Day 11: YANGON TOUR - After breakfast at the hotel, head to our first stop – Chauk Htat Gyi Pagoda to see a huge reclining Buddha image. Sightseeing Karawait Palace, Kandawgyi (Royal Lake), Mahabandoola Park, the colonial courthouse and the city hall. Transfer to airport for international departure flight.
2 Days 1 Night Mandalay - Pyin Oo Lwin - Mandalay
Day 1: Mandalay – Pyin Oo Lwin (-/-/-)Drive to Pyin Oo Lwin which is 42 miles away from Mandalay (about a one and a half hours drive) and was a former British Hill Station. The town was originally renamed Maymyo after British Colonel May who established the towns beautiful botanical gardens built by Turkish prisoners of war during WWI.The sightseeing highlights of Pyin U Lwin include Purcell Tower, which was a present from Queen Victoria; the morning vegetable market; the Church of the Immaculate Conception, the Botanical Garden; Naung Kan Gyi Paya where you can see a panoramic view of the town; B.E waterfall, Peik Chin Myaung Cave and Maha ENT Htoo Kanthar Pagoda, wish fulfilling pagoda.Overnight in Pyin Oo LwinDay 2: Pyin Oo Lwin - Naung Pain (Train) - Mandalay (B/-/-)Early morning transfer to train station to take a local train on a scenic ride over the famous Goitek Viaduct which crosses a deep gorge. We will disembark the train at Naung Pain Village and take a leisurely drive back to Mandalay.