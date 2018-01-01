Full-Day Pyin Oo Lwin Private Tour from Mandalay

The Tour: Pyin Oo Lwin Day TripAt about 8:30am you will be met at your hotel by your guide and transported through the Shan mountains to the town of Pyin Oo Lwin. This colonial hill station is located about an hour and a half from Mandalay and it is here that the British ruling classes went to escape the Mandalay heat during the hot season. Formerly known as Maymo, after Colonel May, stationed there in 1887 ,it retains its charm and history with many colonial buildings still standing all around the city. Although none of them may be singularly remarkable the sum of them is just wonderful, transporting you back to a bygone age. You will visit the immaculately kept National Kandawgyi Botanical Gardens, first established in 1915 as the Maymyo Botanical Gardens by Alex Roger, a Forest Officer and originally modelled after Kew Gardens , England with the help of an amateur gardener called Lady Cuffe, this is now a 177 hectare site , with numerous species of indigenous and foreign plants. Peik Chin Myaung cave, one of the most extensive Buddhist cave complexes, taking about 15 minutes to walk through, no shorts or footwear permitted. From here you will trek down to hidden waterfalls and may enjoy a refreshing swim in the lagoons. During the day you will enjoy a traditional local lunch at a time convenient to you. Then, transfer back to Mandalay you will arrive at your hotel.