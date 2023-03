This modest waterfall tumbles down over rocks into a large pool that's fine for swimming. Surrounded by forested hills and overlooked by a couple of small pagodas, it's a scenic spot and popular with the locals for picnics. The 7km journey here from the jetty at Kyunsu is picturesque in its own right, following narrow, winding roads that pass through some of Kadan's villages.

Motorcycle taxis charge K10,000 return from the jetty at Kyunsu.