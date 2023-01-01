Myeik's most venerated Buddhist temple, Theindawgyi Paya sits on a ridge overlooking the city and harbour. A beautiful, Mon-style ordination hall of wood, brick and stucco contains an impressive painted and carved ceiling, a ‘European pose’ buddha towards the front entry, 28 smaller buddhas along its two sides, a large meditation buddha in the centre and a sizeable reclining buddha at the back. A tall gilded stupa stands on a broad platform, allowing excellent views of the city and harbour.