Directly opposite Myeik's harbour, this island is named for its two prominent hills. There are no beaches on the island. Instead, a large, hollow reclining buddha, Atula Shwethalyaung, sits close to the boat landing. At 66m, it’s the third-longest reclining buddha in Myanmar, although it is actually hollow with an interior walkway lined with comic-strip-like stories of the Buddha’s past lives. There are two villages on the island and a couple of pagodas that offer decent views across to Myeik.

Boats can be chartered from the small jetty at the west end of Pyi Taw Thar St (return K5000, if you want the boatman to wait a while). Motorcycle-taxi drivers gather by the boat landing and will spin you around the island for K5000 return.