Full-Day Inle Lake Boat Tour with Lunch

Meet a guide at your hotel or resort on the shores of Inle Lake, then set out by boat to see the best of Inle Lake. One highlight of the day is Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda, the most highly revered monastery in the Inle Lake area, and the site of the yearly Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda festival. You will also stop at the weaving village of Inpawkhon, and if it's a market day, pause to explore one of the local markets in the Inle Lake region. After lunch at a local restaurant, proceed to the western shore of Inle Lake to find the hidden Inndein Pagoda complex (this stop depends on water level). Visit one of the most amazing historical sights on the lakeshore, with hundreds of small stupas overgrown by moss and greens. Return to your hotel by boat, traveling through lush vegetation and beautiful scenery. There will also be the opportunity to visit a floating garden, and any visit to the lake would not be complete without witnessing the unique leg rowing technique used by Intha fisherman.This full-day tour concludes with drop-off at the original departure point by 6pm.