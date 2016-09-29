Welcome to Inle Lake Region
Nyaungshwe is the area's accommodation and transport hub. It's a scrappy place, but once you've experienced the watery world that sits right by it and explored the environs of Inle Lake, that won't matter. Few people leave here disappointed with what they've seen and done.
Top experiences in Inle Lake Region
Recent articles
Inle Lake Region activities
Sunset on Inle Lake Private Cruise
A relaxing way to watch the idyllic Myanmar sunset from Lake Inle overshadowed by the majestic Shan Mountains. After collection from your lakefront hotel (or nearest jetty point for non- lakefront hotels) your will board your private traditional motor-powered vessel and meander around this freshwater marvel. Fringed by marshes and famous for its floating villages and gardens, here you will have the opportunity to view unique stilt houses, and perhaps spot local Intha people as they steer their fishing vessels home for the evening using their legs. As the sunsets and peace descends you can reflect on your amazing journey through Myanmar - don’t forget your camera!
Inle Lake Full Day Tour
A full day guided journey of Inle Lake and all of its charm await you today as you board your boat and cruise along the lake. You will have your own personal guide with you who will provide insight and history on the different villages and people who call the lake home. Hills surround the lake on all sides, as the lake's shore and islands host various villages on stilts.On your journey you will witness local fisherman and their one of a kind skill used to glide across the lake. The unique technique of leg rowing where one leg is wrapped around the paddle to cut through the water and propel their vessel across the lake.You will have a chance to visit the floating gardens, a teeming market and an Intha village around the lake. The day also includes a visit to the Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda, Inn Paw Khon Village and the Nga Phe Kyaung Monastery. After having time to experience these unique sights you will be guided back to finish off your day.
Private: At Home with the Intha on Inle Lake
After morning pickup from your Inle Lake hotel, transfer to your boat.As you cruise around the lake to meet local Intha people, your guide shares informative commentary about the history and culture of the region. Visit a farm constructed on an island that floats on the lake and meet the farmer. Learn about the Intha technique for leg-rowing and daily life on the lake, then stop at a local village to see the homes that perch on wooden stilts in the water.Spend time with a local family in their home to experience their culture and customs. Try some local cuisine as you chat with the family members and your guide assists with translation. After your time with the family, return by boat to your starting point where your tour ends with hotel drop-off.
Inle Lake Excursion Private Tour Full Day
our trip starts at your hotel in Inle Lake; you will explore Inle Lake by boat on, around Inle Lake there are many small villages. Once here, you may see the unique leg-rowing fishermen, typical floating gardens, local methods of fishing, village lives and magnificent scenery. Visit Phaungdaw Oo Pagoda, the holiest sites in this area of Shan State; the weaving village of Inpawkhon and to one of the local markets in the Inle Lake region (available on market days only).After lunch we will Have chance to discover one of the most amazing historical sights on the shore of the lake which consisting of hundreds of small stupas overgrown by moss and greens. Return to your hotel by boat through lush vegetation scenery. Trip ends.
Full-Day Inle Lake Boat Tour with Lunch
Meet a guide at your hotel or resort on the shores of Inle Lake, then set out by boat to see the best of Inle Lake. One highlight of the day is Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda, the most highly revered monastery in the Inle Lake area, and the site of the yearly Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda festival. You will also stop at the weaving village of Inpawkhon, and if it's a market day, pause to explore one of the local markets in the Inle Lake region. After lunch at a local restaurant, proceed to the western shore of Inle Lake to find the hidden Inndein Pagoda complex (this stop depends on water level). Visit one of the most amazing historical sights on the lakeshore, with hundreds of small stupas overgrown by moss and greens. Return to your hotel by boat, traveling through lush vegetation and beautiful scenery. There will also be the opportunity to visit a floating garden, and any visit to the lake would not be complete without witnessing the unique leg rowing technique used by Intha fisherman.This full-day tour concludes with drop-off at the original departure point by 6pm.
Private Full-Day Inle Lake Tour with Transfer
Our guide and driver will pick you up from Heho Airport or your hotel in Inle and drive to Nyang shwe, the gateway village to the Inle Lake. Along the way, stop at the Shwe Yan Pyay Monastery which features carvings and a collection of Buddha images. Observe the local Intha people who row by the one-legged in lake and see their floating garden. Visit the Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda which enshrines five Buddha images covered in gold leaf and the Nga Phe Kyaung Monastery which famous for its jumping cats trained by monks. Pass the endless floating gardens, houses, monasteries built on stilts on the lake and some villages to enjoy life on the lake. Enjoy your lunch at local restaurants. After sightseeing, transfer you back to hotel.