Just west of U-Bein Bridge, this sprawling monastery is a pleasantly meditative place for most of the day. But you may want to avoid it at about 10.30am, when busloads of tourists arrive to gawp while the monks fly out on their way to sit down to eat, their silence pierced by the endless rattle of camera shutters and even shouting. It's gotten so bad they've had to set up ropes so the monks' way isn't blocked.