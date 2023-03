Around 200yd beyond the eastern end of U-Bein Bridge, this 1847 pagoda, built by Pagan Min, was supposedly modelled on the larger Ananda Pahto at Bagan, but its five-tiered roof makes it look more like a Tibetan/Nepali temple. While the paya doesn’t have the perfectly vaulted roofs or the finer decorations of the original, it does have some fairly well-preserved life-scene frescoes in the four approaches.