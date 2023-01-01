When Inwa-based King Hsinbyushin sacked Ayuthaya in today's Thailand in 1765, he reputedly returned with thousands of prisoners, including the Ayuthayan King Udombhara, who became a local monk. When Udombhara died nearly 30 years later, he was buried in a grand tomb, the location of which has long been disputed. In 2013 archaeologists claimed 'with 90% certainty' to have identified the grave in Lin Zin Kone Cemetery.

It's currently just a pile of old bricks backing onto rubbish-strewn waste ground, and Thai-backed efforts to restore it have been stalled by diplomatic squabbling between Myanmar and Thailand.