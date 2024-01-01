Pahtodawgyi

Myanmar (Burma)

LoginSave

This vast bell-shaped pagoda, erected by King Bagyidaw in 1820, is the tallest structure (185ft) for miles around. Men only are allowed to climb halfway to the upper terrace to appreciate views over the plethora of hti (stupa pinnacles) glittering through Amarapura's lush foliage.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • View over the moat of Mandalay Palace to Mandalay Hill with its many temples; Shutterstock ID 241383850; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 241383850

    Mandalay Hill

    7.91 MILES

    To get a sense of Mandalay’s pancake-flat sprawl, climb the 760ft hill that breaks it. The walk up covered stairways on the hill's southern slope is a…

  • the Bagaya Kyaung monastery, entirely built in teak, characterized by wooden beams and panels inlaid and decorated with figures of gods and myths, Bagan, Myanmar; Shutterstock ID 1119025109; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1119025109

    Bagaya Kyaung

    7.14 MILES

    This lovely 1834 teak monastery is Inwa’s most memorable individual attraction. It's supported on 267 teak posts, the largest 60ft high and 9ft in…

  • The golden buddha of Mahamuni Paya.

    Mahamuni Paya

    3.13 MILES

    Every day, thousands of colourfully dressed faithful venerate Mahamuni's 13ft-tall seated buddha, a nationally celebrated image that’s popularly believed…

  • Flowers and a lake in National Kandawgyi Botanical gardens in Pyin Oo Lwin, Myanmar.

    National Kandawgyi Gardens

    27.23 MILES

    Founded in 1915 and carved out by Turkish prisoners captured by the British during WWI, this lovingly maintained 435-acre botanical garden features more…

  • Mya Kyauk Kyaung at Yankin Hill, Mandalay.

    Yankin Hill

    9.1 MILES

    Staring distantly towards Mandalay Palace, temple-topped Yankin Hill is worth climbing for views of greater Mandalay's rice-field setting and of the Shan…

  • Footbridge Ubein Teakwood. Connects Amarapura To A Pagoda On The Other Side Of The Lake. Myanmar. (Photo by: EyeOn/UIG via Getty Images)

    U-Bein Bridge

    1.37 MILES

    The world’s longest teak footbridge gently curves 1300yd across shallow Taungthaman Lake, creating one of Myanmar’s most photographed sites. In dry season…

  • The Shwe In Bin Monastery, the old teakwood sculpture temple in Mandalay, Myanmar.

    Shwe In Bin Kyaung

    3.81 MILES

    A meditative departure from the usual Burmese 'douse-it-all-in-gold-and-pastels' aesthetic, this gorgeously carved teak monastery is beloved by tourists…

  • Soon U Pon Nya Shin Paya

    Soon U Pon Nya Shin Paya

    4.16 MILES

    This ‘early offering shrine’ is the most important of the temples on Sagaing Hill’s southern crown and the first you’ll come to on climbing the One Lion…

View more attractions

Nearby Myanmar (Burma) attractions

1. Shwe Linmin Paya

0.33 MILES

This attractive 19th-century square-based stupa has a gold spire and white/ice-blue lower sections from a 2006 makeover. It's set in a nursery of…

2. Wok Foundry

0.45 MILES

You can see giant woks being cast at this fascinating little foundry, located near Bagaya Kyaung. There are no real hours – these guys seem to work…

3. Bagaya Kyaung

0.56 MILES

If you want to squeeze full value out of your Mandalay 'combo' ticket, head to this 1996 concrete-pillared reconstruction of an early 19th-century…

4. Kyo Aung Sanda

0.91 MILES

Little visited, this curious latter-day monastery features massive seated and reclining Buddhas, a hall-of-mirrors-like prayer hall full of monk-posture…

5. Palace Ruins

0.92 MILES

There's not much to see at these ruins beyond crumbling foundations and kids playing, but they do make for an atmospheric detour. They're just east of…

6. Maha Ganayon Kyaung

1.08 MILES

Just west of U-Bein Bridge, this sprawling monastery is a pleasantly meditative place for most of the day. But you may want to avoid it at about 10.30am,…

7. Shwe Sin Tai

1.13 MILES

Hand-worked silk-weaving workshop that welcomes visitors without sales pressure.

8. Lin Zin Kone Cemetery

1.27 MILES

When Inwa-based King Hsinbyushin sacked Ayuthaya in today's Thailand in 1765, he reputedly returned with thousands of prisoners, including the Ayuthayan…