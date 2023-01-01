Bagaya Kyaung

If you want to squeeze full value out of your Mandalay 'combo' ticket, head to this 1996 concrete-pillared reconstruction of an early 19th-century monastery. It has plenty of flying wooden filigree roof work, a substantial ancient library of Pali scripts and a museum of 19th-century buddha images, but few travellers are greatly impressed. Nearby there are several distinctive tobacco-drying barns and, further east, the hefty ruins of two former palace buildings.