The main entrance to the Melilla la Vieja fortress is Puerta de la Marina, a gate which once had a drawbridge system with chains and a moat.
Perched over the Mediterranean, Melilla la Vieja is a prime example of the fortress strongholds that the Spaniards built along the Moroccan littoral…
Nieto’s art-deco Palacio de Asamblea, whose floor plan depicts a ducal crown, is an operating town hall, although the staff at the entrance are willing to…
Melilla's best gallery can be found inside Torre de la Vela, an 18th-century building within the fortress walls. It's worth wandering the six showrooms…
Plaza de España is the beating heart of Melilla, with arteries leading to the modernist new town and fortress. It's also where you can catch a bus to the…
The magnificent two-storey building lining Plaza de España holds free temporary art exhibitions in rooms extending from its Enrique Nieto–designed hall…
These extensive and well-restored caves were used for storage as well as a refuge during sieges, and pop out at a small beach below the cliffs. The…
The fortress' warehouses are now home to two fascinating museums; one dedicated to the history of the Amazigh (Berber), Sephardic (Jewish) and Gitana …
Nestled below cliffs and the towering fortress walls is the secluded beach of Playa de la Ensanada de los Galápagos, open from June to September (with…
Two of the four tiny doors across the courtyard lead into the cavelike, other-worldly cisterns, which once stored as much as 1000 cubic metres of water…
The fortress' warehouses are now home to two fascinating museums; one dedicated to the history of the Amazigh (Berber), Sephardic (Jewish) and Gitana …
Melilla's best gallery can be found inside Torre de la Vela, an 18th-century building within the fortress walls. It's worth wandering the six showrooms…
Perched over the Mediterranean, Melilla la Vieja is a prime example of the fortress strongholds that the Spaniards built along the Moroccan littoral…
These extensive and well-restored caves were used for storage as well as a refuge during sieges, and pop out at a small beach below the cliffs. The…
This 17th-century church above Las Cuevas del Conventico is the oldest in the city. Unfortunately, it's only possible to behold from outside as…
Nestled below cliffs and the towering fortress walls is the secluded beach of Playa de la Ensanada de los Galápagos, open from June to September (with…
Near the Iglesia de la Concepción, the Museo Militar is perched high over the Mediterranean. Its two small rooms are stuffed full of exhibits (all in…