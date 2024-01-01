Puerta de la Marina

Melilla

LoginSave

The main entrance to the Melilla la Vieja fortress is Puerta de la Marina, a gate which once had a drawbridge system with chains and a moat.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Melilla La Vieja

    Melilla La Vieja

    0.06 MILES

    Perched over the Mediterranean, Melilla la Vieja is a prime example of the fortress strongholds that the Spaniards built along the Moroccan littoral…

  • Palacio de Asamblea

    Palacio de Asamblea

    0.18 MILES

    Nieto’s art-deco Palacio de Asamblea, whose floor plan depicts a ducal crown, is an operating town hall, although the staff at the entrance are willing to…

  • Plaza de España

    Plaza de España

    0.24 MILES

    Plaza de España is the beating heart of Melilla, with arteries leading to the modernist new town and fortress. It's also where you can catch a bus to the…

  • Casino Militar

    Casino Militar

    0.2 MILES

    The magnificent two-storey building lining Plaza de España holds free temporary art exhibitions in rooms extending from its Enrique Nieto–designed hall…

  • Cuevas del Conventico

    Cuevas del Conventico

    0.07 MILES

    These extensive and well-restored caves were used for storage as well as a refuge during sieges, and pop out at a small beach below the cliffs. The…

  • Playa de la Ensanada de los Galápagos

    Playa de la Ensanada de los Galápagos

    0.09 MILES

    Nestled below cliffs and the towering fortress walls is the secluded beach of Playa de la Ensanada de los Galápagos, open from June to September (with…

View more attractions

Nearby Melilla attractions

1. Aljibes de las Peñuelas

0.01 MILES

Two of the four tiny doors across the courtyard lead into the cavelike, other-worldly cisterns, which once stored as much as 1000 cubic metres of water…

4. Melilla La Vieja

0.06 MILES

Perched over the Mediterranean, Melilla la Vieja is a prime example of the fortress strongholds that the Spaniards built along the Moroccan littoral…

5. Cuevas del Conventico

0.07 MILES

These extensive and well-restored caves were used for storage as well as a refuge during sieges, and pop out at a small beach below the cliffs. The…

6. Iglesia de la Purísima Concepción

0.08 MILES

This 17th-century church above Las Cuevas del Conventico is the oldest in the city. Unfortunately, it's only possible to behold from outside as…

7. Playa de la Ensanada de los Galápagos

0.09 MILES

Nestled below cliffs and the towering fortress walls is the secluded beach of Playa de la Ensanada de los Galápagos, open from June to September (with…

8. Museo Militar

0.11 MILES

Near the Iglesia de la Concepción, the Museo Militar is perched high over the Mediterranean. Its two small rooms are stuffed full of exhibits (all in…