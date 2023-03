Perched over the Mediterranean, Melilla la Vieja is a prime example of the fortress strongholds that the Spaniards built along the Moroccan littoral during the 16th and 17th centuries. Much of it has been painstakingly restored in recent years. The main entrance is Puerta de la Marina, from where you ascend to the summit, passing several small museums.

Signage is in Spanish, French and English.