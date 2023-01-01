Cuevas del Conventico

These extensive and well-restored caves were used for storage as well as a refuge during sieges, and pop out at a small beach below the cliffs. The Phoenicians first excavated the tunnels; later occupiers took turns enlarging them and they now extend over three levels. They are meticulously maintained and well lit, which sadly eliminates much of their mystery.

A short film and guided tour (both in Spanish) detail the history of the caves and tunnels that lead to the cliff face. Guided tours run six times daily, three times on Sunday.