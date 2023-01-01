Plaza de España is the beating heart of Melilla, with arteries leading to the modernist new town and fortress. It's also where you can catch a bus to the border. At the centre is a central fountain and an art-deco military monument to campaigns in Morocco. Around the roundabout, you'll find Casino Militar, Palacio de Asamblea and Banco de España.

In the distance towards the sea you can spot Melilla’s most striking contemporary building, the new courthouse, which looks like a flying saucer landed on the roof (closed to visitors).