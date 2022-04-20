Melilla

Shutterstock / Viliam.M

Overview

Who would expect to find hundreds of modernist buildings, the second-largest such collection outside Barcelona, in North Africa? Yet here they are, along with one perfectly preserved medieval fortress, several fascinating museums and a wealth of tapas bars. The result is Melilla, a great place to spend the weekend.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Melilla La Vieja

    Melilla La Vieja

    Melilla

    Perched over the Mediterranean, Melilla la Vieja is a prime example of the fortress strongholds that the Spaniards built along the Moroccan littoral…

  • Palacio de Asamblea

    Palacio de Asamblea

    Melilla

    Nieto’s art-deco Palacio de Asamblea, whose floor plan depicts a ducal crown, is an operating town hall, although the staff at the entrance are willing to…

  • Plaza de España

    Plaza de España

    Melilla

    Plaza de España is the beating heart of Melilla, with arteries leading to the modernist new town and fortress. It's also where you can catch a bus to the…

  • Casino Militar

    Casino Militar

    Melilla

    The magnificent two-storey building lining Plaza de España holds free temporary art exhibitions in rooms extending from its Enrique Nieto–designed hall…

  • Cuevas del Conventico

    Cuevas del Conventico

    Melilla

    These extensive and well-restored caves were used for storage as well as a refuge during sieges, and pop out at a small beach below the cliffs. The…

  • Playa de la Ensanada de los Galápagos

    Playa de la Ensanada de los Galápagos

    Melilla

    Nestled below cliffs and the towering fortress walls is the secluded beach of Playa de la Ensanada de los Galápagos, open from June to September (with…

