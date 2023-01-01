The magnificent two-storey building lining Plaza de España holds free temporary art exhibitions in rooms extending from its Enrique Nieto–designed hall. The facade still portrays the Republican coat of arms and the balcony overlooking the plaza feels fit for a dictator – a reminder of how Melilla was one of the first staging grounds for the 1936 Spanish Civil War.

The corner facing Banco de España contains Restaurante Casino Militar, a popular restaurant and tapas bar that pours onto the street at lunchtime.