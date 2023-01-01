Museo de Historia, Arqueología y Etnográfico

The fortress' warehouses are now home to two fascinating museums; one dedicated to the history of the Amazigh (Berber), Sephardic (Jewish) and Gitana (Roma) cultures in Melilla (lower floor), the other tracing the history of prehistoric Melilla to today (top level). The Amazigh exhibit is particularly interesting and is the most thorough anywhere in the region. The Gitana exhibit is the first of its kind in Spain. All signage is in Spanish.