The Sunday market at Had Draa, 30km from Essaouira, is the largest in the region, where animals and produce have been traded for centuries. Early risers will be able to pick up anything from a long-lashed camel to a bleating goat and watch locals bartering over a donkey, doing the weekly shop and gossiping over mint tea. The epitome of farm-to-fork, it has a livestock area, an on-site halal abattoir and stalls selling grilled-meat kebabs.