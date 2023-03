In 1994 Charles Melia left Châteauneuf-du-Pape to create Morocco’s southernmost winery, 20km from Essaouira; since then it's grown from five to 50 hectares. After a vineyard tour (tastings from Dh50), lunch on traditional dishes with a twist along with a tasting of five wines (Dh330), including Moroccan speciality gris, all with wonderful views over the countryside. Bookings essential.