This idyllic organic farm makes a perfect day out or a pit stop on your way to Marrakesh. Tours (bookings essential) are with the owner Khalid, who will share his ingenious farming methods. Afterwards enjoy a leisurely alfresco lunch lounging on Berber rugs – expect fresh juices, hand-pressed olive oil, homemade bread, corn-fed chicken and bountiful salads of whatever’s in season. Delicious.

Return taxi Dh300.