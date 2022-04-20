If anyone in your party is partial to a reptile, it's almost worth making a special trip to Agadir to visit this park, absolutely teeming with Nile crocs…
Souss Valley
As you travel along the N10 east of Taroudant, you will see frizzy argan trees, beloved of local goats and international chefs, growing near the road.
Approaching the mountains, the Tizi n’Test road leads through a lush state-run argan preserve – a dream destination for mountain goats accustomed to slim pickings in the High Atlas. Stop here to picnic in the shade among frolicking kids, or stake out the herds for the ultimate Anti Atlas postcard shot: a goat casually balanced on a treetop, munching on sun-ripe argan nuts.
- CCrocoParc
If anyone in your party is partial to a reptile, it's almost worth making a special trip to Agadir to visit this park, absolutely teeming with Nile crocs…
- PPalais Musée Claudio Bravo
This particular palais defies categorisation: it's a hotel, a museum and the former residence of deceased Chilean painter Claudio Bravo, who selected the…
- RRamparts
The 7.5km of ramparts surrounding Taroudant are among the best-preserved rammed-earth walls in Morocco. Their colour changes from golden brown to deepest…
- Kasbah
Offering superb views, the hilltop kasbah 7km northwest of the centre is a rare survivor of the 1960 earthquake. Built in 1541 and restored in the 1740s,…
- PPalm Beach
A relaxed private beach with showers, toilets and a kids' play area. Seclusion from the main beach means a more serene visit for families and women.
- CCascades d'Imouzzer
One of North Africa's most storied waterfalls, unfortunately the Cascades are only intermittently running these days depending on rainfall. Whether or not…
- TTioute Kasbah
Southwest of Taroudant, this kasbah was once used as a location for a 1954 French production of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. The stone kasbah overlooks…
- JJardin Ibn Zaidoun
This pleasant green oasis in the urban melee is home to dozens of trees towering over families picnicking with their portable shishas. The eucalyptus…
- MMarina
The city’s most modern attraction is a billion-dirham Dubai-esque pleasure port between the beach and commercial port. As well as mooring for your…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Souss Valley.
