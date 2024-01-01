The huge main souq takes over the eastern side of this small town on Sundays. In amongst all the fresh produce, seek out the Amazigh women weavers for superb bargains in flat-weave rugs, textiles and carpets. There are also some stalls selling fine basketware. Beware: many people quote in rials (Dh1 = 20 rials).
Guigou Souq
Middle Atlas
22.87 MILES
Azrou's weekly souq is one of the largest in the Middle Atlas and truly a sight to behold, but it's not a souvenir-fest: mountain people come from…
22.04 MILES
Dayet Aoua is surrounded by woodlands in an area notably rich in bird life. The lake is a popular picnic destination for families on weekends, but during…
17.83 MILES
One of the Ramsar sites in the national park, this wetland southeast of Ifrane is home to rare insects (caddisfly and stonefly) and plants (Atlas daisy)…
20.45 MILES
If you're desperate to see Azrou's furry famed locals, it's a piece of cake – just outside town, Moudmame (meaning 'hawthorn') is a popular forest picnic…
18.96 MILES
Ifrane’s landmark is the stone lion that sits on a patch of grass near the Hôtel Chamonix. It was carved by a German soldier during WWII, when Ifrane was…
0.62 MILES
Just over the Guigou River east of the town are the showgrounds that host the livestock market on Sunday mornings. Come early to watch men test-riding…
19.16 MILES
A spot for viewing Barbary macaques similar to Moudmame, this area has a large car park, picnic tables, toilets and an enormous dead cedar tree. There are…
22.05 MILES
The ruins of this Benedictine monastery on the edge of the forest is a little eerie. The monks left in 1980; only the church and a troop of monkeys…
