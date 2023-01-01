If you're desperate to see Azrou's furry famed locals, it's a piece of cake – just outside town, Moudmame (meaning 'hawthorn') is a popular forest picnic area where one of the region's Barbary macaque troops are guaranteed to be found hanging out. But be prepared for the unpleasantness of seeing the macaques conditioned to scavenge for food, and irresponsible tourists, guides and drivers feeding them. Take Route 13 10 kilometres from Azrou heading southeast, or it's a Dh120 grand-taxi round trip.

A 4km path between this site and Cèdre de Gouraud makes a pleasant one-hour walk and you'll likely see monkeys.

Opposite the picnic area is the Maison de la Cedraie du Moyen Atlas (House of the Middle Atlas Cedar Tree) which promises a museum on cedar wood and other Middle Atlas products. It was not complete at the time of our visit.