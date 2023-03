It’s a pleasant climb through the rough streets of flat-roofed houses to a waterfall (best in spring) at the town's northern edge, surrounded by storks' nests and topped by a prettily situated cafe.

From Blvd Hassan II, follow the road straight uphill and take the pastel-coloured steps up past a small tiered public garden – the cascade is at the top, just beyond the stone gate marking the edge of the village.