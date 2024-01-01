Cèdre de Gouraud

Middle Atlas

LoginSave

A spot for viewing Barbary macaques similar to Moudmame, this area has a large car park, picnic tables, toilets and an enormous dead cedar tree. There are a few makeshift shops selling fossils and snacks. A 4km path between the two sites makes a pleasant one-hour walk and you'll likely see monkeys.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Souq

    Souq

    3.84 MILES

    Azrou's weekly souq is one of the largest in the Middle Atlas and truly a sight to behold, but it's not a souvenir-fest: mountain people come from…

  • Dayet Aoua

    Dayet Aoua

    17.04 MILES

    Dayet Aoua is surrounded by woodlands in an area notably rich in bird life. The lake is a popular picnic destination for families on weekends, but during…

  • Co-opérative des Tisseuses

    Co-opérative des Tisseuses

    14.19 MILES

    The women working here have both modern metal looms and replicas of old wooden ones. They mostly make Beni M'rirt carpets of undyed wool, usually cream…

  • Oued Tizguit

    Oued Tizguit

    7.3 MILES

    One of the Ramsar sites in the national park, this wetland southeast of Ifrane is home to rare insects (caddisfly and stonefly) and plants (Atlas daisy)…

  • Ouiouane Lake

    Ouiouane Lake

    23.1 MILES

    Set in the Ifrane National Park, this Ramsar site is a five-hour walk or 35-minute drive south of Ain Leuh.

  • Oum Er Rbia Springs

    Oum Er Rbia Springs

    29.84 MILES

    Several dozen fresh- and salt-water (brine) springs emerge from the rocks to form a series of waterfalls at Oum Er Rbia, and the river cascades down the…

  • Moudmame

    Moudmame

    1.45 MILES

    If you're desperate to see Azrou's furry famed locals, it's a piece of cake – just outside town, Moudmame (meaning 'hawthorn') is a popular forest picnic…

  • Stone Lion

    Stone Lion

    7.56 MILES

    Ifrane’s landmark is the stone lion that sits on a patch of grass near the Hôtel Chamonix. It was carved by a German soldier during WWII, when Ifrane was…

View more attractions

Nearby Middle Atlas attractions

1. Moudmame

1.45 MILES

If you're desperate to see Azrou's furry famed locals, it's a piece of cake – just outside town, Moudmame (meaning 'hawthorn') is a popular forest picnic…

2. Toumliline Monastery

2.95 MILES

The ruins of this Benedictine monastery on the edge of the forest is a little eerie. The monks left in 1980; only the church and a troop of monkeys…

3. Souq

3.84 MILES

Azrou's weekly souq is one of the largest in the Middle Atlas and truly a sight to behold, but it's not a souvenir-fest: mountain people come from…

4. Oued Tizguit

7.3 MILES

One of the Ramsar sites in the national park, this wetland southeast of Ifrane is home to rare insects (caddisfly and stonefly) and plants (Atlas daisy)…

5. Stone Lion

7.56 MILES

Ifrane’s landmark is the stone lion that sits on a patch of grass near the Hôtel Chamonix. It was carved by a German soldier during WWII, when Ifrane was…

6. Souq

13.82 MILES

Come early to watch the sheep and goats being bought and sold every Wednesday at this large, atmospheric souk 1km off the main road to Ain Leuh. While…

7. Waterfall

14.15 MILES

It’s a pleasant climb through the rough streets of flat-roofed houses to a waterfall (best in spring) at the town's northern edge, surrounded by storks'…

8. Co-opérative des Tisseuses

14.19 MILES

The women working here have both modern metal looms and replicas of old wooden ones. They mostly make Beni M'rirt carpets of undyed wool, usually cream…