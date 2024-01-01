Cèdre de Gouraud

A spot for viewing Barbary macaques similar to Moudmame, this area has a large car park, picnic tables, toilets and an enormous dead cedar tree. There are a few makeshift shops selling fossils and snacks. A 4km path between the two sites makes a pleasant one-hour walk and you'll likely see monkeys.
3.84 MILES
Azrou's weekly souq is one of the largest in the Middle Atlas and truly a sight to behold, but it's not a souvenir-fest: mountain people come from…
17.04 MILES
Dayet Aoua is surrounded by woodlands in an area notably rich in bird life. The lake is a popular picnic destination for families on weekends, but during…
14.19 MILES
The women working here have both modern metal looms and replicas of old wooden ones. They mostly make Beni M'rirt carpets of undyed wool, usually cream…
7.3 MILES
One of the Ramsar sites in the national park, this wetland southeast of Ifrane is home to rare insects (caddisfly and stonefly) and plants (Atlas daisy)…
23.1 MILES
Set in the Ifrane National Park, this Ramsar site is a five-hour walk or 35-minute drive south of Ain Leuh.
29.84 MILES
Several dozen fresh- and salt-water (brine) springs emerge from the rocks to form a series of waterfalls at Oum Er Rbia, and the river cascades down the…
1.45 MILES
If you're desperate to see Azrou's furry famed locals, it's a piece of cake – just outside town, Moudmame (meaning 'hawthorn') is a popular forest picnic…
7.56 MILES
Ifrane’s landmark is the stone lion that sits on a patch of grass near the Hôtel Chamonix. It was carved by a German soldier during WWII, when Ifrane was…
