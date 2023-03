The ruins of this Benedictine monastery on the edge of the forest is a little eerie. The monks left in 1980; only the church and a troop of monkeys passing through remain. The site served as the location for Xavier Beauvois' 2010 film Of Gods and Men.

Local guide Saleh Boudaoud organises a four-hour hike from here into the forest to see the monkeys, crossing a river to the cliffs with views over Azrou (per person Dh200).