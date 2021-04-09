Kâat Ben Nahid & Bab Debbagh

Explore Kâat Ben Nahid & Bab Debbagh

  • Musée de Marrakech

    The Musée de Marrakech exhibits a collection of Moroccan art forms within the decadent salons of the Mnebhi Palace. The central internal courtyard, with…

  • Maison de la Photographie

    When Parisian Patrick Menac’h and Marrakshi Hamid Mergani realised they were both collecting vintage Moroccan photography, they decided to open a…

  • B

    Bab Debbagh Tanneries

    Leather working is one of Morocco's medieval trades, and the tanneries around Bab Debbagh – ideally situated next to the river from where they draw water…

  • M

    Musée Boucharouite

    Berber boucharouites (rag rugs made from recycled cloth) may be a poor cousin to the famous jewel-toned Moroccan carpets, but this beautifully collated…

  • O

    Orientalist Museum

    Opened in 2019 as a sister museum to MACMA in Gueliz, this small private gallery beautifully displays the big guns of Orientalist painting inside a 17th…

  • Dar Bellarj

    Flights of fancy come with the territory at Dar Bellarj, a stork hospital (bellarj is Arabic for stork) turned into Marrakesh’s premier arts centre. Each…

  • Ali Ben Youssef Medersa

    Currently closed for restoration that's scheduled to finish in spring 2020, this Quranic learning centre was once the largest in North Africa and remains…

  • A

    Almoravid Koubba

    The Almohads destroyed almost everything their Almoravid predecessors built in Marrakesh but overlooked this graceful 12th-century koubba (shrine) across…

