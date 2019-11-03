The foundations of this historic riad are more than 400 years old, and it was once owned by powerful qaid (local chief) U-Bihi. Here, though, it's not the…
Mouassine & Central Souqs
The lanes that spool north from Djemaa El Fna sum up this old caravan city’s charm. Scents of cumin and grilled meat intermingle in alleyways where shafts of sunlight strike through palm-frond roofing and hawkers bid you hello in 10 languages. Throw away your map and go get lost in the helter-skelter for a while.
- Le Jardin Secret
The foundations of this historic riad are more than 400 years old, and it was once owned by powerful qaid (local chief) U-Bihi. Here, though, it's not the…
- Musée de Mouassine
While house-hunting in the medina, Parisian Patrick Menac'h stumbled across a historic treasure of great cultural significance. Beneath the layers of…
- Dar El Bacha
This palace was built for Pacha Thami El Glaoui, also known as the Lord of the Atlas, who ruled over Marrakesh from 1912 to 1956. It is one of the medina…
- RRahba Kedima
The French name, Place des Épices, for this hopping little plaza derives from its high concentration of apothecaries who sell mysterious supplies to…
- SSouq des Teinturiers
The dyers souq is one of Marrakesh's most colourful markets, with skeins of coloured wool draped from the rafters above stalls. However, very little…
- MMusée de la Femme
Spread over three floors, Marrakesh's Museum of Women was launched in 2018 by a passionate bunch of locals intent on championing women's important role in…
- FFunduq El Amri
This well-preserved funduq (inn once used by caravans) would have once been the staging post for medieval merchants selling sugar and tea, but today the…
- FFunduq El Mizen
Some of Marrakesh's fanadiq (inns once used by travelling caravans) are named after the activities that once took place within, as is the case with this…
- ZZawiya Sidi Abd El Aziz
On the corner where Rue Amesfah splits, note the jewel-like door with stained glass, centuries-old carved wooden lintel and plasterwork detailing in the…
