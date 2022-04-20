Set on a hill with spectacular views over the Loukos Estuary, the Carthaginian and Roman ruins of Lixus are evocative reminders that settlements on this…
Larache
Like the other towns on this stretch of the Atlantic, Larache is laid-back for most of the year but bursts into life in summer, when Moroccan tourists flock to nearby Ras R'mel beach. Occupied by the Spanish for most of the 17th century, the town developed a local industry building ships for the corsairs operating further south. It eventually became the main port of the Spanish protectorate in 1911. Though certainly as picturesque as its northern neighbor, Asilah, Larache gets far fewer visitors and is relatively hassle-free. Come here for local flavor rather than headline sights, and don't expect a lot in terms of accommodation and eating options.
Explore Larache
- Lixus Ruins
- MMedina
Entered through the Bab Al Khemis, an imposing Hispano-Moorish structure, Larache's blue-and-white medina has changed little over the years. Mostly…
- PPlace de la Libération
Built by the Spanish, who called it Plaza de España (some locals still do), this grand oval-shaped plaza is the town's focal point. Decorated with palm…
- RRas R'mel Beach
Larache has a small rubbish-strewn strip of sand below the town, but the best beach is across the Loukos Estuary, an 11km drive from the town centre. In…
- LLookout
With stunning views over the port and estuary, this lookout is a popular meeting spot. On the way you'll pass the crumbling 17th-century fortification…
- GGalerie Lafnar
In an interesting old funduq (ancient inn used by caravans), this art gallery sells work by local artists, as well as staging occasional exhibitions. Just…
- MMusic Conservatory
A wonderful example of Hispano-Moorish architecture, the town's crenellated music conservatory features ornately decorated balconies, zellige (colourful…
- JJean Genet’s Grave
French literature buffs mays want to head to the old Spanish cemetery, the final resting place of Jean Genet (1910–86). If the gate is locked, ring the…
