The small Wednesday souq is a reliable place to fill up on fresh vegetables and packaged goods before leaving on a long hike.
Tin Mal Mosque
This Almohad-era mosque was built in 1156 in honour of the dynasty’s strict spiritual leader, Mohammed Ibn Tumart, and it remains an architectural wonder…
Wednesday Souq
The small Wednesday souq is a reliable place to fill up on fresh vegetables and packaged goods before leaving on a long hike.