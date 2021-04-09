Ijoukak

Explore Ijoukak

  • T

    Tin Mal Mosque

    This Almohad-era mosque was built in 1156 in honour of the dynasty’s strict spiritual leader, Mohammed Ibn Tumart, and it remains an architectural wonder…

  • W

    Wednesday Souq

    The small Wednesday souq is a reliable place to fill up on fresh vegetables and packaged goods before leaving on a long hike.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ijoukak.

  • See

    Tin Mal Mosque

    This Almohad-era mosque was built in 1156 in honour of the dynasty’s strict spiritual leader, Mohammed Ibn Tumart, and it remains an architectural wonder…

  • See

    Wednesday Souq

    The small Wednesday souq is a reliable place to fill up on fresh vegetables and packaged goods before leaving on a long hike.