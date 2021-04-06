Head through the main entrance gate of the Unesco-protected Cité Portugaise off Place Mohammed Ben Abdallah, and on the left are the early 16th-century…
El Jadida
In July and August, this town transforms into a heaving holiday resort popular with Moroccan families. A compelling reason for travelers to head here is to visit the Unesco-listed 16th-century Cité Portugaise, and this is something that can easily be done in an hour or two en route between Casablanca and towns further down the coast.
Just north of the town, on a gorgeous stretch of beach, is the recently opened tourist resort of Mazagan, which includes a golf course, casino, spa and large resort hotel.
Cité Portugaise
Head through the main entrance gate of the Unesco-protected Cité Portugaise off Place Mohammed Ben Abdallah, and on the left are the early 16th-century…
Sidi Bouzid
The golden crescent of Sidi Bouzid beach, 5km south of El Jadida, is more pristine than the town beach and popular with both sunbathers and surfers. The…
