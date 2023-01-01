Šušanj Beach is popular with Serbian holidaymakers. Beat the crowds in the succession of rocky coves that follow; they're perfect for snorkelling and sheltered swimming. If you’re concerned about the Speedos chafing, you can go the full monty at a stony bay just before the rustic ruins of the 11th-century Benedictine monastery of the Mother of God of Ratac (Bogorodica Ratac). Destroyed by the Turks in 1571, the remains of its chapel now have a congregation consisting of wild figs and the occasional babuška (babushka) in black.