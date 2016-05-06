Montenegro by boat day tour from Dubrovnik

Tour starts with complimentary pick up at your hotel or nearest possible location to your accommodation in Dubrovnik from 07:00 to 07:45. Once we have a total group we drive by bus or van to Croatian/Montenegrin border crossing. After police control is done we do coffee break on your own expence and we drive to the port where we take a boat and there our Montenegrin adventure starts. Boat will take you first to the old town of Kotor, the most important Venetian port built on this side of Adriatic coast with impressive 4.5 km long city walls, on UNESCO heritage list since 1979. The Old Town of Kotor lay in the shadows of the fearsome St. John’s Hill and the walls protecting this town are a fortification masterpiece at up to 15 meters wide and 20 meters high each. These walls are skillfully crafted into the natural steep slopes of the hill and the view of this town on approach is one of the amazing sights, not only of the Mediterranean, but of the world. A person’s first look at Kotor, whether from the sea or from the road, always leaves a strong impression. Kotor is unique for several reasons. It is located on the only natural fjord of its kind in the world and in a bay that has made the list of Most Beautiful Bays in the World. But visiting Kotor is about more than beautiful views, it’s also about experiencing the cultural heritage of Boka Kotorska Bay. When arrive there you will have free time to see the most important monuments in the old town and 2.5 hours free time to visit the old town on your own. From Kotor we take a boat again, this time to small charming town of Perast where we first visit small artificial island of Our Lady of the Rocks, and from there we continue to Perast where guests will be given free time for lunch on their own expence and for a walk in this beautiful small village. One of the principal attractions on the Bay of Kotor is the ancient village of Perast, rich in Venice-like architecture which includes sixteen Baroque palaces, seventeen Catholic churches, several important Orthodox structures and a series of nine defensive towers, all set in stone and seemingly untouched by the scourge of modern-day tourism. Perast was a joyful stopping spot for the Russian Czars and Venetian Princes who for hundreds of years have frequented Kotor Bay to hone their sailing skills under the watchful gaze of abundant natural beauty, and today enjoys the worldly distinction as an important protected UNESCO world heritage site.Return back to the border from Perast is by airconditioned bus or van, and after crossing the border we head back to Dubrovnik and we drive all our clients to their start locations.