Budva – the so-called ‘Montenegrin Miami’ – is the country’s most visited destination, thanks to its alluring Old Town, buzzy bars and a bevy of Blue Flag beaches. Nearby, elegant Sveti Stefan offers million-dollar ogling, while Bečići, Pržno and Petrovac burst at the seams with sun-seeking families come summertime. Further south, the evocative cliffside ruins of Stari Bar provide a peep into the past, while eastern-flavoured Ulcinj is the gateway to a 12km succession of sandy beaches running to the Albanian border; perhaps surprisingly, you’ll find Montenegro’s best nudist beach here.
Ston, Korcula Island Tour with Wine Tasting from Dubrovnik
Journey to some of the most beautiful places in Croatia on a day trip from Dubrovnik. Enjoy pickup at your hotel, and then take in views of the city as you make your way out of it. Stop on the Dubrovnik bridge for a panoramic photo opportunity of Dubrovnik before continuing along Adriatic coast to the town of Ston.When you arrive in Ston, learn interesting facts about the 14th-century town while enjoying a sightseeing tour from your minivan, after which you’ll have free time to explore more on your own. Wander around Ston's medieval walls that circle the whole town, and have a refreshment or sample the local delicacy -- oysters -- at a local bar (own expense). Continue towards Orebić, taking in the beautiful panoramic scenery of the vineyards and old settlements of the Peljesac Peninsula as your guide tells you about the peninsula’s wineries and mussel-breeding. In Orebić, board a boat and admire the striking blue color of the Adriatic as you make your way to Korcula Island. Wander around the streets of Korcula with your guide and see how nature, history and local culture merge together. Next, visit Marco Polo's supposed birthplace, St Marco Cathedral and other historical landmarks. Have free time to explore more on your own and have lunch at a local restaurant (own expense); then meet your guide and return to Orebić by boat.Back on your comfortable minivan, admire the Croatian countryside on the drive to Potomje, where you will visit one of Croatia’s most famous wineries. After a guided tour of the winery, enjoy a wine tasting, as well as samples of brandy and liqueur , accompanied by a sommelier. Finally, relax on your vehicle and admire more views of the landscape and Adriatic Coast on the drive back to Dubrovnik.
Enjoy Ancient Mostar
Start your day by being picked up in an air-conditioned Mercedes minibus (18 seats) by your English/Spanish-speaking guide. Travel to the ancient city of Mostar. Gain insight into the cultural diversity and unique history of this Ottoman frontier town. Journey up the Adriatic coastline to Neum. Take a short coffee break (own expense) in this seaside town.Drive to the Croatia- Bosnia-Herzegovina Border. Prepare for the border crossing. Have your passport and all necessary travel documents with you. Stop in Kravice for 45 minutes. Arrive in Mostar by approximately 12:30 pm. Enjoy a guided walking tour and plenty of free time to stroll around the Old Town. Take in the colorful and dynamic atmosphere of this ancient town, stop to admire the Mosque of Mostar, the Stari Most (bridge) and the famous Turkish House. Delight in lunch (own expense) at one of the local restaurants. Enjoy 2.5 hours of free time in Mostar.Returned to Dubrovnik following a short break and another opportunity to enjoy Turkish coffee (own expense).Itinerary- Hotel Pick Up ( from 7 to 8:30)Pick up at your hotel (or designated pick up point) in Dubrovnik by a luxury air-conditioned Mercedes minibus (18 seats) by your English/Spanish speaking guide.- Drive to NeumFrom Dubrovnik you will travel up the Adriatic coast to Neum, Bosnia’s only seaside town.There you will have a short coffee break- Drive to Border Crossing (approx. 09:40)-Arrival to Croatia- Bosnia-Herzegovina Border(approx. 10:15)Be sure that you have your passport with you. - Drive to Mostar (arrival at approx. 12:00)Tour with your local guide. Have free time to visit the Old Town and for lunch. - Departure from Mostar to Dubrovnik (approx. 15:00)Your return journey to Dubrovnik includes a short coffee break on the way back.- Arrival to Dubrovnik (approx. 17:30-19:30)After this full day ancient Mostar tour, you’ll be returned to your Dubrovnik hotel.
Montenegro by boat day tour from Dubrovnik
Tour starts with complimentary pick up at your hotel or nearest possible location to your accommodation in Dubrovnik from 07:00 to 07:45. Once we have a total group we drive by bus or van to Croatian/Montenegrin border crossing. After police control is done we do coffee break on your own expence and we drive to the port where we take a boat and there our Montenegrin adventure starts. Boat will take you first to the old town of Kotor, the most important Venetian port built on this side of Adriatic coast with impressive 4.5 km long city walls, on UNESCO heritage list since 1979. The Old Town of Kotor lay in the shadows of the fearsome St. John’s Hill and the walls protecting this town are a fortification masterpiece at up to 15 meters wide and 20 meters high each. These walls are skillfully crafted into the natural steep slopes of the hill and the view of this town on approach is one of the amazing sights, not only of the Mediterranean, but of the world. A person’s first look at Kotor, whether from the sea or from the road, always leaves a strong impression. Kotor is unique for several reasons. It is located on the only natural fjord of its kind in the world and in a bay that has made the list of Most Beautiful Bays in the World. But visiting Kotor is about more than beautiful views, it’s also about experiencing the cultural heritage of Boka Kotorska Bay. When arrive there you will have free time to see the most important monuments in the old town and 2.5 hours free time to visit the old town on your own. From Kotor we take a boat again, this time to small charming town of Perast where we first visit small artificial island of Our Lady of the Rocks, and from there we continue to Perast where guests will be given free time for lunch on their own expence and for a walk in this beautiful small village. One of the principal attractions on the Bay of Kotor is the ancient village of Perast, rich in Venice-like architecture which includes sixteen Baroque palaces, seventeen Catholic churches, several important Orthodox structures and a series of nine defensive towers, all set in stone and seemingly untouched by the scourge of modern-day tourism. Perast was a joyful stopping spot for the Russian Czars and Venetian Princes who for hundreds of years have frequented Kotor Bay to hone their sailing skills under the watchful gaze of abundant natural beauty, and today enjoys the worldly distinction as an important protected UNESCO world heritage site.Return back to the border from Perast is by airconditioned bus or van, and after crossing the border we head back to Dubrovnik and we drive all our clients to their start locations.
Dubrovnik, Split, Trogir, Zadar, Zagreb, Plitvice 8-Day Tour
Start your amazing Croatia trip with a sightseeing tour of Dubrovnik, where you’ll visit several sites including a Franciscan monastery and one of the oldest functioning pharmacies in Europe.The next day, see the ancient Roman Palace of Emperor Diocletian in Split, a beautiful city on the Adriatic coast. After that, visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed town of Trogir, home to some impressive Gothic architecture and after, make your way to Zadar.On your fourth day, tour the old quarter of Zadar whose city walls, towers and gates tell the story of the city’s interesting past. After this morning tour you will visit Zagreb, the capital of Croatia in which you will admire the following morning, the Cathedral, the University and the fortified Upper Town amongst other essential landmarks. That afternoon you will be departing to the last stop of the tour, Plitvice.On your second to last day, soak up the serene natural beauty of UNESCO World Heritage-listed Plitvice Lakes National Park.The following morning you will be making your way back to Dubrovnik via Trilj and along Cetina River's valley.Enjoy free time back in Dubrovnik before concluding your tour on your eighth day.All transportation, accommodation and daily breakfasts and 5 dinners are included, and for lunch, your guide can give you recommendations on great places to eat around the city. See the Itinerary section below for a detailed schedule.
Montenegro Coast Experience from Dubrovnik
Enjoy UNESCO's town Kotor, fortified with city walls and its architecture. After Kotor we will continue our drive towards Budva, one of the oldest settlements on Adriatic coast where you can enjoy exploring Budva's old town and sandy beaches.8am - 11am Drive to Kotor with a panoramic stop11:30am - 1:00pm Free time in Kotor1pm - 1:20pm Drive from Kotor to Budva1:20pm - 3:30pm Free time in Budva3pm - 6pm Drive from Budva to Dubrovnik6pm Arrival in Dubrovnik
Traces of Orient in Mostar from Dubrovnik
Drive up the the Adriatic coast to the small Adriatic town Neum. After a short break in Neum we will turn towards the inland through the picturesque canyon of Neretva river up to Pocitelj. The fortress town Pocitelj is a well preserved example of oriental architecture located on a hill side above the river. Afterwards the tour continues to Mostar.Mostar was named after Mostari which means ''bridge keepers'' who guarded the Old Bridge over Neretva river. The Old Bridge is one of the town's most recognizable landmarks and one of the most important structures of the Ottoman era. From 2005 it is on the UNESCO's World Heritage List. Experience sights such as the Old Baazar filled with traditional handicrafts and many old mosques. Enjoy in the authentic food in one of the picturesque local restaurants.