Hidden in a secluded cove three minutes north of Rijeka Reževići, Drobni Pijesak is a 240m stretch of ‘ground sand’ (the literal translation of the name) surrounded by green hills and turquoise waters. Every year on 28 June, the elders of the 12 Paštrović clans hold the Bankada here, a community court with origins in the 16th century. Nowadays its main focus is the restoration and preservation of the tribe’s traditions, environmental and cultural conservation and economic development. The day ends with a folk and arts festival.