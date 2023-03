In the southern part of Ulaanbaatar is the sprawling National Garden Park, a popular place for locals to unwind and get some fresh air after work and on weekends. The park is still a bit raw and forlorn, but as the trees grow it should improve over the years. It has a scenic mountainous backdrop, and there are food vendors, funfair games, open-air sculptures and sporting facilities. You can take a kitschy bike for a lap (per person T2000).