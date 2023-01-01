National Amusement Park

Known to almost everyone as the Children’s Park, this small amusement park features a roller coaster, among other rides, games and paddle boats. The target audience is the 12-and-under set, so it’s perfect if you're travelling with small kids, but it's good fun for anyone to stroll about. For the rides you buy individual tickets, for around T4000 to T6000 a pop. It’s open year round; in winter there’s ice skating, too.

The park entrance is on the southeast corner, and there's another to the west.