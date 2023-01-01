Chinggis Khaan Statue Complex

Few tourists come to Mongolia without visiting its most iconic landmark, a 40m-high glistening silver Chinggis Khaan statue. Constructed in 2008 from stainless steel, the dramatic statue, built with private funds, has a lift (elevator) rising up its tail, from where there are steps to the horse’s head. It was built here, so the legend goes, because this was the spot where Chinggis Khaan found a golden whip.

The complex includes an impressive museum (with Hunnu artefacts and items from the Mongol empire), a cafe and a souvenir shop. A short film describes how the monument was built. For an extra T3000 you can don Chinggis Khaan armour for a photo shoot in front of an enormous Mongolian boot, which stands at 9m high. There's ger accommodation, too, if for some reason you want to stay the night. It's located just off the main road between Nalaikh and Erdene, at a place called Tsonjin Boldog. A round trip in a taxi from Ulaanbaatar will set you back about T80,000.

Located just up the road is the statue of Chinggis Khan's mother, Hoelun, who gazes back towards her son.