Welcome to Punta Allen
The village is known primarily for its catch-and-release bonefishing; tarpon and snook are very popular sportfish as well. Cooperatives in town offer fishing trips, dolphin-watching outings, and snorkeling expeditions.
Hurricane Gilbert nearly destroyed the town in 1988, and there was some damage and a lot of wind-scrubbed palms after Hurricane Dean. But Punta Allen is still standing.
Small-Group Tour: Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve from Tulum
You will be picked up from your hotel in Rivera Maya or Tulum in the morning and will board an air conditioned van. A guide of your chosen language will accompany you for the duration of the tour. Sian Ka'an Biosphere located south of Tulum, is the second largest protected natural reserve in the Caribbean, and UNESCO heritage site since 1987. The tour features the passage of the peninsula of Sian Ka'an, a thin line of land between lagoon and the Caribbean Sea that reaches the end of the peninsula, the town of Punta Allen, a fishing community living in harmony with the rules of reservation.Once entered into the biosphere we leave the paved road and enter the protected area where the road is not paved and very bumpy. After 15 km (an hour away approx.) a stop waiting on the bridge of Boca Paila, the only point at which the peninsula of Sian Ka'an is interrupted and the sea meets the lagoon. From here you can see some species of birds and animals among which is the crocodile. Sometimes the stop is made on the way back if the organization of the tour requires it.After a few kilometers (10 minute with van approx.) you will get to Paso Lagarto (halfway towards Punta Allen), here, on the lagoon side, climb aboard small boats of fishermen, 5 or 6 persons per boat. You will sail to Punta Allen visiting and discovering the lagoon flora and fauna: mangrove islands, several species of birds, turtles, dolphins, etc. Once on the boats the captain will provide all guests with a ham and cheese sandwich (if your have dietary restriction please advice when you book) and a jamaica drink will be given to each guest.After that we start the excursion at sea to the coral reef, where those who wish may make the activity of snorkeling (equipment included) to the discovery of corals and reef animals. The last stage of the tour, for a nice toast with tequila in the "natural pools" a corner of the Caribbean sea with colorful magazine, closed between a bay and reef where the water without waves remains below the waist. At last we reach the boats directly on the beach of our restaurant where the food is ready, menu vary each day. Drinks (jamaica and water) are included. After eating will take the time to relax and a small walk in punta allen village then back toward the hotel. The arrival is expected before dinner.
Sian Ka'an Jeep Safari from Playa del Carmen
Drive a jeep through the lush jungle along winding seaside roads skirting the Caribbean Sea in one of the largest eco reserves in the world at the Biosphere Reserve of Sian Ka'an. The tour begins with a stop at Boca Paila to observe the estuary and enjoy refreshments in this tranquil setting, before setting off again towards our destination. The guide will provide all relevant information concerning the conservation areas protected by UNESCO.Arriving in Punta Allen, we can enjoy delicious snacks and refreshing beverages. Then, it's time to pay for the SEMARNART bracelets, put on our swimsuit and sun block, and then we are ready to begin the incredible boat ride into the Caribbean Sea for an unforgettable experience.Once on the boat portion of our tour, the first activity will be a short swim in the Natural Pool, where the alluring turquoise waters will enchant you with tranquility and warmth. There is no better reward after walking the path that led us here.Next on schedule is a friendly encounter with local marine life. Conditions allowing, we can observe dolphins, starfish, and sea turtles. Arriving at the bird island, we can also see cormorants, herons, pelicans, roseate spoonbills, and osprey among others.While snorkeling along the Mesoamerican reef, we will discover fascinating examples of marine biodiversity. The multi-colored fish, coral formations, and other species that this delicate ecosystem has to offer will leave a heartwarming lasting impression.Finally, we will enjoy a delicious buffet overlooking the Caribbean Sea, before preparing to head back along the charming wooded coastal roads. Once back in Tulum, we will board the return transports returning you to your hotels.Note: Click on the 'View additional info' below for hotel pickup times.
SIAN KAAN BIOSPHERE RESERVE TOUR FROM PLAYA DEL CARMEN
Discover and enjoy Sian Ka’an with its tropical, lush jungle, its deserted and suggestive white-sand beaches, mangroves and its untouched marine habitat on a mesmerizing journey by all-terrain trucks, private and very safe boats operated by the local fishermen's cooperative. Take part in this awesome marine safari where you will be able to spot turtles, stingrays, manatees, wild dolphins and hundreds of different seabird species in their natural habitat. Snorkel in the Great Mayan Reef, one of the richest and most spectacular ecosystems on the planet; find the fascinating biodiversity of this coral reef, the second largest in the world! Cool off in Punta Allen's spectacular natural pool before enjoying a delicious local meal. The authentic Mexican Caribbean awaits you. LIVE AN EXPERIENCE THAT YOU WILL TREASURE FOREVER!
Sian Kaan Jeep Tour from Akumal
Drive a jeep through the lush jungle along winding seaside roads skirting the Caribbean Sea in one of the largest eco reserves in the world at the Biosphere Reserve of Sian Ka'an. The guide will provide all relevant information concerning the conservation areas protected by UNESCO. Arriving in Punta Allen, we can enjoy delicious snacks and refreshing beverages. Put on our swimsuit and sun block, and then we are ready to begin the incredible boat ride into the Caribbean Sea for an unforgettable experience. Once on the boat portion of our tour, the first activity will be a short swim in the Natural Pool, where the alluring turquoise waters will enchant you with tranquility and warmth. There is no better reward after walking the path that led us here. Next on schedule is a friendly encounter with local marine life. Conditions allowing, we can observe dolphins, starfish, and sea turtles. Arriving at the bird island, we can also see cormorants, herons, pelicans, roseate spoonbills, and osprey among others. While snorkeling along the Mesoamerican reef, we will discover fascinating examples of marine biodiversity. The multi-colored fish, coral formations, and other species that this delicate ecosystem has to offer will leave a heartwarming lasting impression. Finally, we will enjoy a delicious buffet overlooking the Caribbean Sea, before preparing to head back along the charming wooded coastal roads. Once back in Tulum, we will board the return transports returning you to your hotels.
Sian Ka'an Biosphere Safari from Cancun
After being picked up from your hotel in Cancun, arrive in Tulum and receive a briefing about this adventure from a bilingual guide before heading into the Sian Ka'an Biosphere. After a 15 mile (25 kilometers) drive, transfer from the truck to a boat in Paso Lagartos and begin a marine safari which includes a stop at the Boca Paila bridge, where the lagoon and the Caribbean Sea meet, for a chance to see crocodiles and other native wildlife. The three hour boat adventure includes time on the ocean with the chance to observe dolphins, sea turtles, and different species of local marine birds. Elusive manatees may also be spotted.Snorkeling (weather permitting) is followed by a short trip to the Punta Allen natural pool for swimming and relaxing before lunch is served in the village of Punta Allen. After lunch, explore the village before transferring back to hotels in Cancun.
SIAN KAAN BIOSPHERE RESERVE TOUR FROM CANCUN
