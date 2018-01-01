Small-Group Tour: Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve from Tulum

You will be picked up from your hotel in Rivera Maya or Tulum in the morning and will board an air conditioned van. A guide of your chosen language will accompany you for the duration of the tour. Sian Ka'an Biosphere located south of Tulum, is the second largest protected natural reserve in the Caribbean, and UNESCO heritage site since 1987. The tour features the passage of the peninsula of Sian Ka'an, a thin line of land between lagoon and the Caribbean Sea that reaches the end of the peninsula, the town of Punta Allen, a fishing community living in harmony with the rules of reservation.Once entered into the biosphere we leave the paved road and enter the protected area where the road is not paved and very bumpy. After 15 km (an hour away approx.) a stop waiting on the bridge of Boca Paila, the only point at which the peninsula of Sian Ka'an is interrupted and the sea meets the lagoon. From here you can see some species of birds and animals among which is the crocodile. Sometimes the stop is made on the way back if the organization of the tour requires it.After a few kilometers (10 minute with van approx.) you will get to Paso Lagarto (halfway towards Punta Allen), here, on the lagoon side, climb aboard small boats of fishermen, 5 or 6 persons per boat. You will sail to Punta Allen visiting and discovering the lagoon flora and fauna: mangrove islands, several species of birds, turtles, dolphins, etc. Once on the boats the captain will provide all guests with a ham and cheese sandwich (if your have dietary restriction please advice when you book) and a jamaica drink will be given to each guest.After that we start the excursion at sea to the coral reef, where those who wish may make the activity of snorkeling (equipment included) to the discovery of corals and reef animals. The last stage of the tour, for a nice toast with tequila in the "natural pools" a corner of the Caribbean sea with colorful magazine, closed between a bay and reef where the water without waves remains below the waist. At last we reach the boats directly on the beach of our restaurant where the food is ready, menu vary each day. Drinks (jamaica and water) are included. After eating will take the time to relax and a small walk in punta allen village then back toward the hotel. The arrival is expected before dinner.